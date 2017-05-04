Dr. Brooke Adler, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brooke Adler, DDS
Overview
Dr. Brooke Adler, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Anderson, IN.
Dr. Adler works at
Locations
Comfort Dental of Anderson820 E 53rd St, Anderson, IN 46013 Directions (765) 203-1978
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adler is incredibly kind, patient and professional. She's calm and reassuring! I would recommend her to all of my family and friends!
About Dr. Brooke Adler, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1073765186
Dr. Adler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adler accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
