Dr. Brook Seeley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brook Seeley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Seeley works at
Locations
Ct Ear Nose & Throat Associates PC499 Farmington Ave Ste 210, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 676-2472
Connecticut Ear Nose & Throat Associates100 Simsbury Rd, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 676-2472
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Karter changed my life. I am so happy with my rhinoplasty, and, a year later, everything looks so beautiful and natural. I feel so happy and confident, and would absolutely recommend Dr. Karter for anyone looking for a rhinoplasty or any procedure with a kind, communicative, and talented doctor. Thank you to everyone at the CT Facial Plastic Surgery office as well for being so friendly and helpful from the very start!
About Dr. Brook Seeley, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1437145224
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Dartmouth College
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Seeley has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seeley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Seeley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seeley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seeley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seeley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.