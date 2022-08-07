Dr. Brook Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brook Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brook Scott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Logan County, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.
Locations
1
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Mercy Clinic Guthrie Academy205 S Academy Rd, Guthrie, OK 73044 Directions (405) 282-9400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Oklahoma Cardiovascular Associates105 S Bryant Ave, Edmond, OK 73034 Directions (405) 340-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Logan County
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
- OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott treated my husband. He put in 2 stents and saved his life. Afterward he was honest and forthcoming in regards to the further kidney damage possibility. We found him to be respectful and appreciated the fact that he did not treat us like children. He explained everything on a medical level and answered our questions. He also commended our 19 year old son for knowing to get my husband to the hospital. Looking forward to working with him in the future. Judi Burney
About Dr. Brook Scott, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa
- Okla Meml Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
