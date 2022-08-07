Overview

Dr. Brook Scott, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Logan County, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Scott works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Guthrie, OK and Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.