Dr. Brook Saunders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brook Saunders, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Leconte Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Dr. Saunders works at
Locations
1
Pet9711 Sherrill Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37932 Directions (336) 623-6862Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Thompson Oncology Group200 New York Ave Ste 200, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 373-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Leconte Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saunders removed a Teratoma from my younger daughter, we couldn’t have asked for a better doctor. His bedside manner is impeccable, he explained much needed information in an easy to understand manner (not over my head medical jargon) which I appreciated very much! Today I have to see Dr. Saunders for my own health problem and even though Im terrified of the news I might receive I can honestly say w/ 100% certainty I know I will be in GREAT hands!
About Dr. Brook Saunders, MD
- Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
