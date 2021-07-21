Dr. Brook Dejene, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dejene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brook Dejene, MD
Overview
Dr. Brook Dejene, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Haile Selassie U and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Locations
Mid-Atlantic Surgical Associates1944 State Route 33 Ste 201, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 776-4622
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr DeJene performed a triple bypass and aortic valve replacement for me last Oct 31, 2020.
About Dr. Brook Dejene, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Amharic
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- U Kans
- Haile Selassie U
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dejene has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dejene accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dejene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dejene has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dejene on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dejene speaks Amharic.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dejene. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dejene.
