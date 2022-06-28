See All Psychiatrists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Brook Choulet, MD

Psychiatry
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brook Choulet, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine.

Dr. Choulet works at Brook Choulet, M.D. Concierge Psychiatrist in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Choulet Wellness
    7373 N Scottsdale Rd Ste C190, Scottsdale, AZ 85253 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 448-6571

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy With Medication Management Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Brook Choulet, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 5 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1083146807
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Creighton University Affiliated Hospitals
Residency
  • University Of Arizona, Banner University Medical Center
Medical Education
  • University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
Undergraduate School
  • University of Missouri (Kansas City)
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brook Choulet, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choulet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Choulet has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Choulet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Choulet works at Brook Choulet, M.D. Concierge Psychiatrist in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Choulet’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Choulet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choulet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choulet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choulet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

