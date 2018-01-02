Overview

Dr. Brody Henkel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Henkel works at Neurological Specialties in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.