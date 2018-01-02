Dr. Brody Henkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brody Henkel, MD
Overview
Dr. Brody Henkel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Neurological Specialties2816 W Virginia Ave, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 876-6321
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Henkel is caring and thorough in getting to the source of your problem. His staff is efficient and courteous. I would highly recommend this practice.
About Dr. Brody Henkel, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- University of Florida-Gainesville
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henkel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henkel has seen patients for Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henkel speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Henkel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.