Dr. Brodie McKoy, MD
Overview
Dr. Brodie McKoy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center, MUSC Health University Medical Center and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Charleston Institute for Advanced Orthopedics851 Leonard Fulghum Dr Ste 101, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 971-9350
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed with staff and very much impressed with Dr McKoy
About Dr. Brodie McKoy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1598777864
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
