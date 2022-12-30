Overview

Dr. Brodie McKoy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center, MUSC Health University Medical Center and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McKoy works at Southern Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.