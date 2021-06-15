Dr. Brock Ridenour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ridenour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brock Ridenour, MD
Overview
Dr. Brock Ridenour, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University Medical School - M.D. and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Locations
Ridenour Plastic Surgery12460 Olive Blvd Ste 202, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 878-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ridenour does a great job. He’s the best.
About Dr. Brock Ridenour, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164536710
Education & Certifications
- Facial Plastic Surgery - University of Washington Seattle
- General Surgery (2 years) - University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Dallas
- Tulane University Medical School - M.D.
- Yale University - B.S. Biochemistry and Molecular Biophysics
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Ridenour has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ridenour accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ridenour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ridenour speaks Spanish.
229 patients have reviewed Dr. Ridenour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ridenour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ridenour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ridenour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.