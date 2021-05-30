Dr. Brock Bakewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brock Bakewell, MD
Overview
Dr. Brock Bakewell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center5599 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 293-6740Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bakewell?
I had a great experience with Dr Bakewell. I was very dissatisfied with the multifocal IOLs I received from another surgeon and I wanted to replace them. Several Drs told me it was too risky (I'd had a capsulotomy)and I thought I was stuck with these lenses. Finally, I got referred to Dr Bakewell and he said he could do the surgery. He replaced my old IOLs with new ones and my vision is dramatically better. I would recommend him to anyone looking for an excellent ophthalmology surgeon.
About Dr. Brock Bakewell, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1487791547
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- University of Virginia
- Mercy Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Washington and Jefferson College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakewell has seen patients for Drusen, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakewell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
