Dr. Brock Bakewell, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (54)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Brock Bakewell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Bakewell works at Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Blindness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1
    Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center
    5599 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 293-6740
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drusen
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Blindness
Drusen
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Blindness

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Descemet Membrane Endothelial Keratoplasty (DMEK) Chevron Icon
Descemet's Stripping With Endothelial Keratoplasty (DSEK) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    May 30, 2021
    I had a great experience with Dr Bakewell. I was very dissatisfied with the multifocal IOLs I received from another surgeon and I wanted to replace them. Several Drs told me it was too risky (I'd had a capsulotomy)and I thought I was stuck with these lenses. Finally, I got referred to Dr Bakewell and he said he could do the surgery. He replaced my old IOLs with new ones and my vision is dramatically better. I would recommend him to anyone looking for an excellent ophthalmology surgeon.
    Stewart Cohen — May 30, 2021
    • Ophthalmology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487791547
    • University of Utah
    • University of Virginia
    • Mercy Hospital
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    • Washington and Jefferson College
    • Ophthalmology
    Dr. Brock Bakewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bakewell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bakewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bakewell works at Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Bakewell’s profile.

    Dr. Bakewell has seen patients for Drusen, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Blindness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakewell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakewell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakewell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

