Dr. Britton Plemmons, DPM
Overview
Dr. Britton Plemmons, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Longview Orthopedic Clinic323 E Hawkins Pkwy Ste A, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 758-2746Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Thanks to Dr. Plemmons and staff for taking such good care of my horrible calcaneus injury. Dr. Plemmons is extremely knowledgeable, honest and encouraging. The passion for his specialty shows. I'm walking and enjoying life today even with 8 screws and a plate thanks to Longview Orthopedic, Dr. Plemmons and his staff. Highly recommended !!!
About Dr. Britton Plemmons, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1093154189
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plemmons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plemmons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plemmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plemmons has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plemmons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Plemmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plemmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plemmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plemmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.