Overview

Dr. Britton Frome, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.



Dr. Frome works at Summit Orthopaedics LLC in Lake Oswego, OR with other offices in Portland, OR and Beaverton, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Humerus Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.