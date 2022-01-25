Dr. Britton Frome, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Britton Frome, MD
Overview
Dr. Britton Frome, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Summit Orthopaedics4103 Mercantile Dr, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 850-9940Monday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Portland Office501 N Graham St Ste 250, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 249-0719Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Go To Ortho LLC2695 SW Cedar Hills Blvd Ste 140, Beaverton, OR 97005 Directions (503) 850-9950
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Frome and her team have been helping me for over a year now. And I can not say enough to praise their efforts. If you find yourself in the care of Dr. Frome or even her PA you are in good hands.
About Dr. Britton Frome, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frome has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frome accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frome has seen patients for Humerus Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Frome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frome.
