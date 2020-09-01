Overview

Dr. Brittney Laughlin, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.



Dr. Laughlin works at Women's Health Alliance of Mobile in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.