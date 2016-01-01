Overview

Dr. Brittney Berckman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tifton, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Berckman works at Affinity Clinic in Tifton, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.