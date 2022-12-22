Dr. McCutchin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brittnee McCutchin, MD
Overview
Dr. Brittnee McCutchin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from University of Texas-Houston Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Medical City Mckinney.
Dr. McCutchin works at
Locations
-
1
Craig Ranch Ob/Gyn7900 Henneman Way Ste 100, McKinney, TX 75070 Directions (214) 544-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Medical City Mckinney
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCutchin?
I was seeing another Dr. and randomly the office switched me to Dr. McCutchins. I wasn't too thrilled about that... but I'm SO glad they did! She makes me feel so comforted and heard. When I'm worried about something, she explains why it's okay.. I just love her!
About Dr. Brittnee McCutchin, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1447646674
Education & Certifications
- UT Southwestern Medical Center/Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas-Houston Medical School
- Texas A&M University
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCutchin accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCutchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCutchin works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. McCutchin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCutchin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCutchin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCutchin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.