Dr. Brittany Weber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany Weber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brittany Weber, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Dr. Weber works at
Locations
-
1
Professional Building490 E North Ave Ste 515, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 681-2300
-
2
Health Plus Wellness Pavilion Radiology Services12311 Perry Hwy, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (878) 332-4271Wednesday8:00am - 3:30pm
-
3
Pittsburgh Ear Nose & Throat Associates5140 Liberty Ave Ste 102, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 681-2300
-
4
Ahn Nephrology Associates4815 Liberty Ave Ste 439, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Directions (412) 681-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weber?
My visits with Dr. Weber have been helpful and informative. She listens to my symptoms and complaints attentively and explains everything in full before, during, and after treatment. She suggested an MRI for my problem, but when I told her my copay would be triple digits, she gave other options to follow first in order to make that test a last resort. She has in all cases taken my input very seriously and treated me with the utmost respect. All the staff at this office have been friendly and efficient, and while the processes are handled quickly and smoothly, I have never felt rushed or pushed aside.
About Dr. Brittany Weber, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1588926844
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weber works at
Dr. Weber has seen patients for Acute Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.