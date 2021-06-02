Dr. Brittany Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany Ward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brittany Ward, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Indiana University Med School and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.
Dr. Ward works at
Locations
-
1
Carmel13420 N Meridian St Ste 400, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 573-7050Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
OB/GYN of Indiana Westfield380 S Junction Xing # B, Westfield, IN 46074 Directions (317) 573-7050Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?
Very patient and informative!
About Dr. Brittany Ward, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1225370109
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hosp
- Indiana University Med School
- Indiana University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.