Dr. Brittany Van Beek, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brittany Van Beek, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Akron, OH.
Dr. Van Beek works at
Locations
OB GYN Associates of Akron605 N CLEVELAND MASSILLON RD, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-6545Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
OB GYN Associates of Akron, Inc275 Graham Rd Unit 6-7, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 Directions (330) 688-7778Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Summa Health System - Akron Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. VanBeek is the best GYN I’ve ever been to. I wish she had been around when I had my children. Like others commented, she make her patients feel at ease. She listens and offers knowledgeable, helpful recommendations. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Brittany Van Beek, DO
- Obstetrics
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Beek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Beek accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Beek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Beek works at
Dr. Van Beek has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Beek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Beek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Beek.
