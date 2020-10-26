Dr. Staples accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brittany Staples, DPM
Overview
Dr. Brittany Staples, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Staples works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Podiatry and Associates LLC11709 Old Ballas Rd Ste 201, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 432-5683
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Staples?
Very clear and explains conditions and takes the time to help patients understand!
About Dr. Brittany Staples, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, French
- 1720512551
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staples works at
Dr. Staples speaks French.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Staples. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staples.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staples, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staples appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.