Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brittany Patterson, MD
Overview
Dr. Brittany Patterson, MD is a Dermatologist in Springfield, IL.
Dr. Patterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southern Illinois University Healthcare751 N Rutledge St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patterson?
Dr. Patterson saved my fathers life. She was so kind and gentle and when she found his skin cancer, she told us in a way that made him feel safe but she didn’t sugar coat it. She was so confident that she just performed surgery that day instead of doing a biopsy first. Easily the best doctor I’ve met.
About Dr. Brittany Patterson, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1235662586
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.