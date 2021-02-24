Overview

Dr. Brittany Merritt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Merritt works at Memorial Health Physicians - Women's Care - Waters Avenue in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), C-Section and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.