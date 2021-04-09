Overview

Dr. Brittany Howard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Howard works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Facial Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.