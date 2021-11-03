Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brittany Henderson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital and MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Charleston Thyroid Center1054 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Ste A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 388-7545
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- East Cooper Medical Center
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr. Henderson since the fall of 2019. I have seen multiple endcrinologist who couldn't get my Hashimoto antibody levels down. She is the first doc. I have been to who took the time out to figure out what meds work for me. Also, I have other complicated medical issues, which no doc. could figure out. She has taken upon herself to help me and has been the most considerate doc I have ever been too. She cares for her patients and takes her time examining each case. I'm grateful to finally find a doctor who doesn't treat me like a revolving door but a person. I appreciate her insight and I know eventually together we will figure out what is going on with my health and get me back to a functional state. Let's just say because of her I have actual hope for my life, and have been able to figure out a great many of things that I didn't know before. Plus, her staff are the friendliest and kindest admin I have ever worked with. Thank you to this office and doc!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1376746453
- Duke University Medical Center
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med
- Miami University of Ohio
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson works at
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Cancer and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.