Overview

Dr. Brittany Denny, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan College of Osteopathic Medicine (Private College) and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Denny works at ProMedica Physicians Obstetrics I Gynecology in Perrysburg, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.