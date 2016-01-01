Dr. Cole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brittany Cole, MD
Overview
Dr. Brittany Cole, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Cole works at
Locations
Kidcare Pediatrics2565 Jolly Rd Ste A, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (404) 765-9437
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brittany Cole, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Cole works at
Dr. Cole has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.