Dr. Brittany Chapman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brittany Chapman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Chapman works at
Locations
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 430, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology3900 Kresge Way Ste 56, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Sleep Medicine4004 DuPont Cir Ste 210, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Louisville
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best neurologists in town if you have seizures. She truly cares about me and it makes a big difference! I have especially appreciated the extra attention she showed for me when I was pregnant and had no seizures during my entire pregnancy.
About Dr. Brittany Chapman, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chapman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chapman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chapman has seen patients for Tremor, Sleep Apnea and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chapman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapman.
