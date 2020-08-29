Dr. Brittany Buhalog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buhalog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittany Buhalog, MD
Dr. Brittany Buhalog, MD is a Dermatologist in Madison, WI.
Dean Care752 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 824-4000
Ssm Health Dean Medical Group - Janesville3200 E Racine St, Janesville, WI 53546 Directions (608) 371-8150
University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics2639 University Ave Ste 201, Madison, WI 53705 Directions (608) 263-0572
- Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Janesville
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
Dr. Buhalog is a fine Dermatologist. Her stitching on my face could not have been better if she were a plastic surgeon. We are lucky to have her in Madison.
- Dermatology
- English
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
