Dr. Brittany Albright, MD
Dr. Brittany Albright, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med.
Sweetgrass Psychiatry710 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Ste 200, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (443) 604-3364Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
AWESOME doctor who makes a difference! She is patient centered, which means you are treated with respect. You will feel as if you are her only patient!
About Dr. Brittany Albright, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1265796726
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital
- Univ Of Nm Sch Of Med
- Emory University
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Albright accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Albright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albright.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Albright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Albright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.