Dr. Brittanny Boulanger, MD

Pediatrics
Dr. Brittanny Boulanger, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Burlington, MA. 

Dr. Boulanger works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Burlington in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Inc.
    20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 221-2800
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    About Dr. Brittanny Boulanger, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1184600348
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brittanny Boulanger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boulanger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boulanger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boulanger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boulanger works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Burlington in Burlington, MA. View the full address on Dr. Boulanger’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boulanger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boulanger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boulanger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boulanger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

