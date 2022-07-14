Dr. Brittani Breaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brittani Breaux, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brittani Breaux, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Woman's Specialty Clinic500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 515, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Directions (225) 924-8947
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Excellent physician. Detailed and thorough. Explains well, easy to talk with. Highly recommend.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 8 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
