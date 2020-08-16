Dr. Britt Thedinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thedinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Britt Thedinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Britt Thedinger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Midwest Surgical Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Locations
Britt A. Thedinger MD PC9202 W Dodge Rd Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 933-3277
Britt A. Thedinger, M.D., PC415 E 23rd St Ste A, Fremont, NE 68025 Directions (800) 228-3277
Britt A. Thedinger, M.D., PC3512 Samson Way Ste 130, Bellevue, NE 68123 Directions (402) 933-3277Monday8:00am - 11:30amWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday1:00pm - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Children's Hospital and Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
- Midwest Surgical Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Triwest
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and personable, expertise is excellent. Highly recommend
About Dr. Britt Thedinger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1801895826
Education & Certifications
- The Otololgy Group, Pc The Ear Foundation, Nashville, Tn
- Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
- St Lukes Hosp
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
