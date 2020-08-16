See All Otolaryngologists in Omaha, NE
Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Dr. Britt Thedinger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Children's Hospital and Medical Center, Methodist Hospital, Midwest Surgical Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Thedinger works at Britt A. Thedinger MD PC in Omaha, NE with other offices in Fremont, NE and Bellevue, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Britt A. Thedinger MD PC
    9202 W Dodge Rd Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 933-3277
  2. 2
    Britt A. Thedinger, M.D., PC
    415 E 23rd St Ste A, Fremont, NE 68025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 228-3277
  3. 3
    Britt A. Thedinger, M.D., PC
    3512 Samson Way Ste 130, Bellevue, NE 68123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 933-3277
    Monday
    8:00am - 11:30am
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Children's Hospital and Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital
  • Midwest Surgical Hospital
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss
Otitis Media
Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss
Otitis Media

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Balance Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 16, 2020
    Very caring and personable, expertise is excellent. Highly recommend
    nola sullivan — Aug 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Britt Thedinger, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801895826
    Education & Certifications

    • The Otololgy Group, Pc The Ear Foundation, Nashville, Tn
    • Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary/Harvard Medical School
    • St Lukes Hosp
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Britt Thedinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thedinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thedinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thedinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thedinger has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thedinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Thedinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thedinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thedinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thedinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

