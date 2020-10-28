See All Nephrologists in Thornton, CO
Dr. Britt Newsome, MD

Nephrology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Britt Newsome, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Penrose Hospital, Platte Valley Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Newsome works at Colorado Kidney Care in Thornton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Kidney Care
    9195 Grant St Ste 110, Thornton, CO 80229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 743-7485
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Penrose Hospital
  • Platte Valley Medical Center
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 28, 2020
    Excellent physician. Obvious that he cares for his patients.
    Thorntongal — Oct 28, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Britt Newsome, MD
    About Dr. Britt Newsome, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English, Hebrew, Mandarin and Spanish
    • 1306873476
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama - Birmingham
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    • University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
    • Medical College Of Virginia
