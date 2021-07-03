Dr. Britney Huneycutt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huneycutt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Britney Huneycutt, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Huneycutt works at
Huneycutt Family Practice681 Douglas Ave Ste 109, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714 Directions (407) 921-9141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Huneycutt is the doctor I've been looking for. Her office is pleasant and staff is competent. Dr. Huneycutt is calm and very attentive. I look forward to being a patient for years to come.
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Huneycutt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huneycutt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huneycutt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huneycutt works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Huneycutt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huneycutt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huneycutt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huneycutt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.