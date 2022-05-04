See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Wellington, FL
Dr. Britany Epstein, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Britany Epstein, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wellington, FL. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Epstein works at MDVIP - Wellington, Florida in Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

  1. 1
    MDVIP - Wellington, Florida
    10115 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 795-2008
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Hypercalcemia
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test

Treatment frequency



Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 04, 2022
    The staff is very friendly and Dr. Epstien communicates well making sure that you understand what is happening with my health.
    Wendy G Parker — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Britany Epstein, DO

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689018251
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
