Overview

Dr. Britani Bonadona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Woman's Hospital.



Dr. Bonadona works at Louisiana Women's Healthcare in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.