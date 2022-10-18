Dr. Brion Reichler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reichler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brion Reichler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brion Reichler, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Reichler works at
Locations
Hospital for Special Surgery535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 606-1627Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reichler knows nerves but, as important, he is a very precise communicator. He takes his time asking the patient all the information he factors into his diagnosis and keeps coming back with questions to resolve any ambiguity. Consequently, both he and the patient come away from the visit with as clear an understanding as possible of the problem, the prognosis, and any recommended next steps. He never rushes the consultation - his goal seems to be thoroughness. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brion Reichler, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reichler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reichler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reichler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reichler has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reichler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Reichler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reichler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reichler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reichler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.