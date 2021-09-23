Dr. Brion Gluck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gluck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brion Gluck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brion Gluck, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX.
Locations
-
1
Advanced Center for Women's Health at Providence1800 N Mesa St Ste 200, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 505-7509Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
First time patient. Dr. Gluck was soooo nice! He made sure I was comfortable and informed! Such a great Dr. I'm so glad I went in....I'm definitely a patient for life now!!!!!!
About Dr. Brion Gluck, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1881692382
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gluck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gluck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gluck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Gluck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gluck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gluck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gluck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.