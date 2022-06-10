Overview

Dr. Brinda Dixit, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, Chesapeake Regional Medical Center and Sentara Leigh Hospital.



Dr. Dixit works at VIRGINIA RHEUMATOLOGY CLINIC in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.