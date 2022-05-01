Dr. Brijesh Raval, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raval is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brijesh Raval, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brijesh Raval, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from B.J. Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Houston Northwest ID12025 Louetta Rd Ste B, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 317-4180
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My wife suffered an open fracture with a systemic infection. Dr Raval made contact with her several times a day in the hospital, inserted a central line, and prescribed her IV antibiotics for 16 weeks. He is a life saver! Absolutely great demeanor, friendly, and a fantastic bedside manner that had a calming effect with her.
About Dr. Brijesh Raval, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1285898403
Education & Certifications
- East Tennessee State University James H. Quillen College of Medicine - Johnson City, TN
- Elmhurst Hospital Center - Elmhurst, NY
- B.J. Medical College
- Infectious Disease
Dr. Raval has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raval accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raval has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Raval. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raval.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raval, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raval appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.