Overview

Dr. Brijesh Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Medical Coll Baroda MS University and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and WHS East Campus.



Dr. Patel works at HeartPlace in North Richland Hills, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.