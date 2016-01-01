Dr. Brijesh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brijesh Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Brijesh Patel, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Medical Coll Baroda MS University and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
HeartPlace North Hills4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 400, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 284-3915Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
HeartPlace Alliance4160 Heritage Trace Pkwy Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 284-3915MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Brijesh Patel, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1932306651
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State Univ
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Medical Coll Baroda MS University
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
Dr. Patel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.