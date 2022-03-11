Dr. Brijesh Malkani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malkani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brijesh Malkani, MD
Dr. Brijesh Malkani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
ColumbiaDoctors - 1086 North Broadway1086 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 377-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Dr. Malkani is outstanding. He is incredibly thorough, highly knowledgeable, speaks in understandable terms and has a wonderful "bedside manner." He was recommended by a friend and she was right! I am very grateful for his attention and resolution of my health issue.
About Dr. Brijesh Malkani, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Center for Sleep and Circadian Neurobiology at the University of Pennsylvania
- New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center
- New York University
- New York University (NYU)
- Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Malkani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malkani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malkani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malkani has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malkani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Malkani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malkani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malkani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malkani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.