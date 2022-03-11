See All Neurologists in Yonkers, NY
Dr. Brijesh Malkani, MD

Neurology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brijesh Malkani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Malkani works at Mount Sinai Riverside Medical Group in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - 1086 North Broadway
    1086 N Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 377-0300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint John's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Color Doppler Flow Imaging Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Prevention Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 11, 2022
    Dr. Malkani is outstanding. He is incredibly thorough, highly knowledgeable, speaks in understandable terms and has a wonderful "bedside manner." He was recommended by a friend and she was right! I am very grateful for his attention and resolution of my health issue.
    Mary T — Mar 11, 2022
    About Dr. Brijesh Malkani, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649430729
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Center for Sleep and Circadian Neurobiology at the University of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • New York University School Of Medicine/Nyu Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • New York University
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University (NYU)
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brijesh Malkani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malkani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malkani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malkani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malkani works at Mount Sinai Riverside Medical Group in Yonkers, NY. View the full address on Dr. Malkani’s profile.

    Dr. Malkani has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malkani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Malkani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malkani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malkani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malkani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

