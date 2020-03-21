Dr. Brijesh Bhambi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhambi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brijesh Bhambi, MD
Overview
Dr. Brijesh Bhambi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bakersfield Heart Hospital and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Central Healthcare Laboratory2901 Sillect Ave Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 323-8384
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Heart Hospital
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very good. He does a good job
About Dr. Brijesh Bhambi, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
- Lincoln Med Center
- Sgtb Hosp
- Government Medical College Amritsar, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
