Overview

Dr. Brigette Mueller-Morell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VRIJE UNIVERSITY BRUSSEL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mueller-Morell works at Pediatrics in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.