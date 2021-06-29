See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Lubbock, TX
Dr. Brigitte Curtis, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3 (28)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brigitte Curtis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.

Dr. Curtis works at Psych Management Services LLC in Lubbock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Norman Shulman, Ed.D.
    4401 6th St Ste A, Lubbock, TX 79416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 793-7491
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Schizophrenia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Schizophrenia

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 29, 2021
    Dr. Curtis is extremely knowledgeable about the pharmacology aspects of psychiatry; she is the first physician I have seen who actually tapered me onto and off of medications. She has been able to prescribe me a regimen that is sustainable and works for me, and hasn't tried to make big changes all at once. Whereas I've been to other providers with whom I ended up on much stronger medications and many more significant side effects. She listens when I say that I like the regimen that I'm on even when I express some changes in my mood (she opts for other small changes first or small changes in dosages). She is very empathetic, seems genuinely interested in what I have to say, and answers my questions to the level that I'm looking for (which I highly appreciate). She is, in my opinion, the best private practice psychiatrist in Lubbock.
    S. K. — Jun 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Brigitte Curtis, MD
    About Dr. Brigitte Curtis, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225059967
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Curtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Curtis works at Psych Management Services LLC in Lubbock, TX. View the full address on Dr. Curtis’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Curtis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Curtis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Curtis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Curtis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

