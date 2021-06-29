Dr. Curtis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brigitte Curtis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brigitte Curtis, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Dr. Curtis works at
Locations
Norman Shulman, Ed.D.4401 6th St Ste A, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 793-7491Monday8:00am - 4:45pmTuesday8:00am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:45pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Curtis is extremely knowledgeable about the pharmacology aspects of psychiatry; she is the first physician I have seen who actually tapered me onto and off of medications. She has been able to prescribe me a regimen that is sustainable and works for me, and hasn't tried to make big changes all at once. Whereas I've been to other providers with whom I ended up on much stronger medications and many more significant side effects. She listens when I say that I like the regimen that I'm on even when I express some changes in my mood (she opts for other small changes first or small changes in dosages). She is very empathetic, seems genuinely interested in what I have to say, and answers my questions to the level that I'm looking for (which I highly appreciate). She is, in my opinion, the best private practice psychiatrist in Lubbock.
About Dr. Brigitte Curtis, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1225059967
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
