Dr. Brigitte Abrishami, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Potomac, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Abrishami works at Brigitte J Abrishami MD in North Potomac, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.