Dr. Brigid Hunemuller, DMD
Overview
Dr. Brigid Hunemuller, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Charles, MO.
Dr. Hunemuller works at
Locations
Zumbehl1976 Zumbehl Rd, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Directions (636) 245-1581
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great.love her.will be back.
About Dr. Brigid Hunemuller, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1811481161
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunemuller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunemuller accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hunemuller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hunemuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunemuller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunemuller.
