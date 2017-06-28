Dr. Brigid Carlson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brigid Carlson, MD
Dr. Brigid Carlson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Shrewsbury Internal Medicine604 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (508) 842-0057
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Carlson is a wonderful doctor! Easy to understand, friendly and kind. Her expertise (along with the Umass team) saved my partner's life! We couldn't be more thankful for the care and compassion we received. Highly recommend her.
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Carlson has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
