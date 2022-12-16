Dr. Briggs Geier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Briggs Geier, MD
Overview
Dr. Briggs Geier, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Banner Estrella Medical Center.
Dr. Geier works at
Locations
-
1
West Valley Women's Care9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 155, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (623) 936-1780
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Estrella Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geier?
the best doctor
About Dr. Briggs Geier, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1629230800
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center
- Midwestern Univ Az Coll Of Osteo Med
- Arizona State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geier has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geier works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Geier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.