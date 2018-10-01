Overview

Dr. Briggs Cook, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Cook works at Novant Health Inpatient Care Specialists Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.