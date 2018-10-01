Dr. Briggs Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Briggs Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Briggs Cook, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.
Locations
Pure Facial Plastic Surgery and MedSpa10210 Hickorywood Hill Ave Ste 100, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 450-7563Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had fillers and Botox for the first time! I couldn't stop looking at my face! Dr.Briggs and staff are so "down to earth"! Would Highly recommend him!!
About Dr. Briggs Cook, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457317976
Education & Certifications
- University Wi Madison
- Mayo Clinic
- Mayo Medical School
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Duke Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
