Dr. Briggs Cook, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (55)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Briggs Cook, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Cook works at Novant Health Inpatient Care Specialists Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pure Facial Plastic Surgery and MedSpa
    10210 Hickorywood Hill Ave Ste 100, Huntersville, NC 28078 (704) 450-7563
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Blepharitis
Ectropion of Eyelid
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Blepharitis
Ectropion of Eyelid

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    UniCare
    UnitedHealthCare
    WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Oct 01, 2018
    I had fillers and Botox for the first time! I couldn't stop looking at my face! Dr.Briggs and staff are so "down to earth"! Would Highly recommend him!!
    Mel :) — Oct 01, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Briggs Cook, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457317976
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Wi Madison
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    • Mayo Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke Univ
