Dr. Brietta Forbes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brietta Forbes, MD is a Pulmonologist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center, Olathe Medical Center and University Of Kansas Hospital.
Menorah Pulmonary and Critical Care Consultants5701 W 119th St Ste 308, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 382-5296
- Menorah Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Forbs first saw me after my first hospital visit for septis and my breathing was terrible. She calmed me, letting me know why I was having trouble breathing. We decided on a treatment plan and I am happy to say my COPD is controlled!
About Dr. Brietta Forbes, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- University of Kansas
- University of Kansas
- University of Kansas
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
